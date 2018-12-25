Contact Us
Business

New Minimum Wage Increases Set To Take Effect In New York: Here's A Rundown

Zak Failla
Minimum wage increases are coming each year through at least 2021.
Minimum wage increases are coming each year through at least 2021. Photo Credit: NYSDOL

Workers in New York are all getting a holiday bonus this year, as minimum wage rates get bumped for the third straight year.

In New York, the minimum wage will rise 50 cents, from $10.40 to $11.10. Quick service employees will see their rate rise to $12.75, while Westchester will be hiking wages to $12 an hour. The rate increase will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 31.

This marks the third straight year the state has increased the wage, as part of a multi-year deal passed by elected officials in 2016 with an eye toward a $15 minimum wage in Westchester. Following 2021, the rest of the state will have their minimum wages increased on a percentage determined by the Director of the Division of Budget.

“The average worker who would benefit from a $15 an hour minimum wage is more than 35 years old,” Sen. Bernie Sanders posted on Twitter. “The majority of low-wage workers are women – over 20 million of whom would get a raise by increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour”

