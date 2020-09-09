New Hotel Opens In Rockland For First Time In Seven Years

The first new hotel in Rockland County for the last seven years opened on Wednesday, Sept. 9 after a three-year construction process.

The New City location at 90 Spring Valley Marketplace off I-87 exit 14 is the 85th Element by Westin location worldwide, and features apartment-style rooms with kitchenettes, a gym, a heated indoor pool, a hot breakfast buffet and a sleek bar in its lobby.

“The new hotel offers another great reason for travelers to get off the NYS Thruway and stay in Rockland. This new Element will help energize the revamped Spring Valley Marketplace and Rockland’s economy,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

As New York State's third-largest industry, tourism is one of the strongest economic forces in Rockland county--last year in 2019, director visitor spending brought $114.7 billion into the state.

“This project is critically important now as it will help with the recovery of the local economy during and after the COVID-19 crisis. The fact that they are here is recognition of the strength of Rockland’s business market and demographics,” stated Economic Development & Tourism Director Jeremy Schulman.

The hotel is complying with state COVID-19 guidelines, and its staff was advised by the County to ensure that it opened safely. A grand opening ceremony will take place next month.

“We are excited to be opening in Rockland County, especially during these uncertain times,” said Parakh Dani of SMG Hotels. “We believe Rockland is going to be a good fit and look forward to welcoming

