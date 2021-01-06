Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
New Closure Announced For Macy's Store In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Galleria in White Plains.
Galleria in White Plains. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Macy's store in Westchester County will be closing its door as part of the company's restructuring strategy.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the company announced it will close the Macy's location at the Galleria mall in White Plans, said Carolyn Ng Cohen, director of medial relations.

The closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020, she added.

 Macy's has shared the closure information with store employees and will work to help find them jobs at nearby Macy's store. 

"Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s store will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources," Cohen said.

 As part of the closure process, the store will begin a clearance sale in January and run for approximately 8 to 12 weeks.

 "The decision to close a store is always a difficult one," Cohen said, "but Macy’s White Plains Galleria is honored to have served our customers and the community over the past 40 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Cross County Shopping Center, Macy’s Palisades Center, Macy’s Stamford Town Center, online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app."

News of the closure comes just two months after the Sears store at the Galleria announced it will close its store on Sunday, Feb. 21.

