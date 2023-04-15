New 'Circus' Themed Sweet Treat Makes Debut At Stewart's Shops

The circus has come to town, albeit much bluer than you remember.

Popular convenience store chain Stewart’s Shops has officially debuted its new, limited-edition dairy shake refresher, the Circus Shake.

The 15 ounce, turquoise-colored beverage is described as a sweet, cotton candy flavored drink meant to “take you straight to the circus with every sip!”

“Whether you’d enjoy this Refresher as a snack or dessert, the Circus Shake is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and transport you to a world of nostalgia!” the company said in a statement.

News of the product’s debut garnered hundreds of reactions and shares, and nearly 100 comments on the Stewart’s Shops Facebook page.

“Tastes exactly like their cotton candy ice cream,” reads one comment.

“Oh no, first eggnog, now this. I’m doomed,” reads another.

Stewart’s Shops has dozens of locations across New York. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.