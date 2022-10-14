New BJ's Club In Hudson Valley Sets Opening Date

A new BJ's Club is set to open in Westchester County.

The new location in Greenburgh, which was announced in March, will be located at 379 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119).

Opening day is on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The club's hours will be:

Monday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Founding members who sign up for a membership before the store opens will receive a discounted rate, according to the club's website.

The new store will sell "an extensive selection of fresh foods, a full-service deli and household essentials like paper products, cleaning products, diapers, pet supplies and more," BJ's officials said in March.

