New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Rockland County Store

Nearly two dozen New York locations are among a new round of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond.

Another 87 stores are due to close in 2023, the company announced this week, including 23 locations in New York.

That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.

A spokesperson told Axios that the latest round of closures will include all of the company's Harmon beauty shops, as well as five Buy Buy Baby locations.

“This store fleet reduction expands the company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” the company told the outlet.

The following locations in New York are set to close in 2023:

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie - 2020 South Road, Suite 3

Poughkeepsie - 2600 South Road (Harmon)

Monroe County

Rochester - 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300 (Buy Buy Baby)

Nassau County

Carle Place - Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road (Harmon)

Massapequa - 806 Hicksville Road (Harmon)

Mineola - 530 Jericho Turnpike (Harmon)

New Hyde Park - 1490 Union Turnpike

Plainview - 1119 Old Country Road (Harmon)

New York City

Brooklyn - 459 Gateway Drive

Brooklyn - 850 Third Avenue (Buy Buy Baby)

Brooklyn - 245 Atlantic Ave (Harmon)

Queens - 72 15 25th Avenue

Manhattan - 675 6TH AVENUE (Harmon)

Manhattan - 2171 Broadway (Harmon)

Rockland County

Nanuet - 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59 (Harmon)

Saratoga County

Saratoga Springs - 3064 Route 50

Suffolk County

Bohemia - 5131 Sunrise Highway

Commack - 8 Veterans Memorial Highway (Harmon)

Melville - 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110 (Harmon)

Westchester County

Elmsford - 251 East Main Street

Hartsdale - 165-171 Central Park Avenue (Harmon)

New Rochelle - 77 Quaker Ridge Road (Harmon)

Port Chester - 441 Boston Post Road (Buy Buy Baby)

Yonkers - 2131 Central Park Avenue (Harmon)

The full list of closures is available here.

