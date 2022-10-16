New Bagel Shop Opens In Hudson Valley

Those in Westchester County now have a new spot to grab a bagel.

Horseman Bagels, located in Sleepy Hollow at 276 North Broadway, opened for business on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The new shop features a variety of bagels and cream cheese spreads, and also sells muffins, donuts, croissants, and cold-cut sandwiches, owner Saeed Faghihi said.

"People in the neighborhood have been extremely supportive," Faghihi said.

Faghihi said the store will hold an event to celebrate the store's grand opening sometime in the coming weeks.

Horseman Bagels is currently open every day of the week, Faghihi said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.