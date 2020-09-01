New Amazon Warehouse In Area Would Bring 800-Plus Jobs

Though plans to build a new Amazon headquarters in Long Island City fell by the wayside, the online retail giant may still be expanding its foothold in the state and into the Hudson Valley, bringing nearly 1,000 jobs with it.

Amazon is eyeing warehouse space in Orange County, building a warehouse in Montgomery over more than 1,000,000-square feet near the intersection of Route 17K and 747, Town Supervisor Brian Maher confirmed this week.

According to the retail giant, if approved, the Orange County distribution warehouse would house larger items such as furniture and outdoor equipment. It is expected that Amazon could bring approximately 800 jobs to the region.

The proposed facility would sit on 190 acres with more than 1,000 parking spaces, hundreds of trailer parking spaces and a wastewater treatment plant.

The proposed warehouse still needs to be approved by multiple Town Boards before it eventually heads to the town’s Industrial Development Agency.

