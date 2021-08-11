New Alcoholic Mountain Dew Product To Launch

PepsiCo is partnering with The Boston Beer Company to create a new alcoholic Mountain Dew product.

Boston Beer said in an announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 10 that "HARD MTN DEW" will hit the shelves in early 2022.

The beverage will have an Alcohol by Volume (ABV) of 5 percent, the company said. Boston Beer also provided a photo of the products, listing an original Mountain Dew flavor, along with black cherry and watermelon.

"The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create HARD MTN DEW that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect," said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO.

