Nationwide Recall Issued For 1.9M Soft Coolers, Gear Cases Due To Magnet Ingestion Hazard

Nearly two million coolers are being recalled nationwide due to serious injury or death risk if one were to consume detached magnets that could potentially fuse together inside the body.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that approximately 1.9 million YETI soft coolers and gear cases that have magnet-lined closures that can fail and result in detached magnets are subject to recall after hundreds of complaints were filed.

“The magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested,” according to CPSC. “When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system.”

That fusion can result in perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and possibly death, officials said.

Products subject to the recall include:

YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0

YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 2.0

Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler

SideKick Dry Gear Case

Each product has a main pocket closure that is lined with high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The recalled coolers and gear cases were sold in a variety of colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front, with the product name attached on a hand tag.

There have been a total of 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets, officials say, though there have been no reports of magnet ingestions or injuries to date.

The recalled items were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, YETI, and other stores nationwide, as well as online at most major retailers between March 2018 and January 2023.

According to CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact YETI for a full refund or replacement.

