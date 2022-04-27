MrBeast Burger, Delivery-Only Fast-Food Restaurant Chain, Catching On In NY

A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in New York.
MrBeast Burger was created by Jimmy Donaldson, who has more than 94 million subscribers on his MrBeast YouTube channel, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.
The business operates out of other restaurants' kitchens, and its burgers are available to order through food delivery apps.
The menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, and Impossible burgers.
The locations have expanded across the United States, including an expanding number of locations in New York.
According to the business' website, MrBeast Burger has locations in the following places:
- Albany
- Amherst
- Arlington
- Baldwin
- Bronx
- Brooklyn
- Camillus
- Cross River
- Deer Park
- East Meadow
- Elmsford
- Fayetteville
- Garden City
- Great Neck
- Halfmoon
- Hastings-On-Hudson
- Hicksville
- Holtsville
- Horseheads
- Jericho
- Latham
- Mount Kisco
- New York
- New York Mills
- Orchard Park
- Plainview
- Poughkeepsie
- Rochester
- Saratoga Springs
- Scarsdale
- Smithtown
- Staten Island
- Syosset
- The Bronx
- Vestal
- Wappingers Falls
- Watertown
- Webster
- Westbury
- White Plains
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.