Mega Millions: Here’s How Much NY Raked In Leading Up To Record-Setting $1.35B Jackpot

The lucky winner who claimed the record-setting $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Maine earlier this month wasn’t the only one to benefit from the ticket-buying frenzy leading up to the drawing.

In New York, sales for Mega Millions tickets exploded to $172.4 million from the time the jackpot began rolling to its record amount in October 2022, according to the state gaming commission. After 26 drawings, the colossal jackpot was finally won on Friday, Jan. 13.

Under the state constitution, all of New York’s profits from the sales are dedicated to K-12 public schools. In this case, that totaled $60.3 million, the gaming commission said.

Another $10.3 million was paid to retailers across the state in the form of commissions.

“As the numbers show, the New York Lottery provides entertainment for millions of responsible New Yorkers and delivers real money for public schools and small businesses across the state,” said New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer.

“The Gaming Commission remains committed to supporting the Lottery’s goal of generating revenue for schools and retailers.”

The Jan. 13 prize was the third multistate jackpot to climb above the $1 billion mark in the past year.

