McDonald's Offering Free Breakfast Meals For Educators This Week

McDonald's is offering free breakfast meals to thank educators across the country this week.

The fast-food chain announced that from Monday, Oct. 11, through Friday, Oct. 15, educators can receive their free meal during breakfast hours by showing a valid work ID.

The free meals will be available to all educators, including teachers, administrators and school staff, the company said.

The free meals will include an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a drink.

“We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can," Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.

