Massive Amazon Warehouse In Area Gets OK

Amazon is expanding its footprint in New York and has been given the go-ahead to construct a massive warehouse in the Hudson Valley, which will bring hundreds of jobs to the region.

The giant online retailer had been eyeing warehouse space in Orange County, with the intent to build a warehouse in Montgomery that will sprawl over more than 1,000,000-square feet near the intersection of Route 17K and 747.

Following weeks of debate throughout the town, the project was granted a PILOT agreement this week and construction is set to kick off in the next few weeks.

The project had to be approved by the Town Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board, the town’s Industrial Development Agency.

According to Amazon, the Orange County distribution warehouse will house larger items such as furniture and outdoor equipment.

It is expected that Amazon could bring approximately 800 permanent jobs to the region. There will also be at least 300 temporary construct jobs generated.

The facility will sit on 190 acres with more than 1,000 parking spaces, hundreds of trailer parking spaces and a wastewater treatment plant.

