North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Martha Stewart's New Restaurant Named After Hudson Valley Town Set To Open

Kathy Reakes
Martha Stewart at The Bedford. Photo Credit: Palm + Ocean Digital

Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart is set to throw open the doors on her first restaurant that reflects her culinary inspirations and style.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart, named after the town in which her Northern Westchester estate is located (in the hamlet of Katonah), is nestled inside Paris Las Vegas and is set to open on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Reservations are already being snapped up and can be made online for the restaurant which aims to transport guests to Stewart's country farmhouse.

The menu features French-inspired cuisine and a combination of Martha’s favorite recipes, Paris Las Vegas said.

Some favorites include such starters as the classic Nicoise Salad and Oysters Rockefeller; to main course specialties such as whole roast herb chicken to Martha's own smashed baked potatoes, smashed tableside and served with crème Fraiche, chives, and bacon lardons.

Other mouth-watering dishes include Martha’s signature dessert the Upside-Down Lemon Meringue Pie, which consists of a crisp meringue crust, tart lemon filling, and a whipped cream topping.

“I am so thrilled to open the doors to The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas, my first-ever restaurant,” said Stewart. “We have worked tirelessly to bring my farmhouse in Bedford, New York to life in Las Vegas, and I think visitors will be enchanted by what we have come up with. These are the same dishes that I serve to family and friends in my own home.”

Guests can also enjoy signature cocktails, including the Martha-tini, made with Żubrówka bison grass vodka, dry vermouth, and a lemon twist, and the Frozen Pomegranate Martha-rita, created with Casa Dragones Blanco tequila, Cointreau, pomegranate juice, and a salt and sugar rim. 

Designed by Martha herself, the 194-seat dining room offers guests an authentic glimpse of how Martha lives and entertains in her own home, Paris Las Vegas said.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart draws inspiration from her 1925 country farmhouse, including an accurate replica of her own brown faux-bois dining room. 

Martha's lifestyle takes center stage in the thoughtfully appointed décor, which embraces a neutral, subtle color palette as a backdrop to four seasons of color with simple furniture throughout. 

Additional elements include a kitchen space with white marble counters, stainless steel appliances, and gray wood cabinets.

The restaurant will be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily and is near Nobu at Paris Las Vegas and across from Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay. 

To make a reservation click here. 

