Martha Stewart To Open Restaurant Named After Hudson Valley Town

Martha Stewart will soon open a restaurant that pays homage to the New York town where she has been a longtime resident.

The exact opening date of “The Bedford,” has not yet been announced, but the restaurant, which will be in Las Vegas, is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022, according to Paris Las Vegas.

The eatery was designed by Stewart and takes inspiration from her country farmhouse in the hamlet o Katonah, located in the town of Bedford in Northern Westchester County.

It will have 194 seats and serve seasonally-inspired American cuisine.

"It's a charming restaurant," Stewart told People when she first made the announcement in January. "It's completely fashioned after the winter house at my farm in Bedford, where I basically live."

