Major Companies Say They'll Cover Employee Travel Expenses For Abortions

Several major media companies will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, Variety reports.

This comes after the court ruled 6-3 to overturn people's constitutional right to the procedure on the morning of Friday, June 24.

Companies including Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Sony and Meta confirmed to Variety that they will be reimbursing their employees who travel across state lines to get an abortion.

You can read what these companies said by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.