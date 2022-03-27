Magnetic Toys Recalled Over Ingestion Concerns

Thousands of magnetic toys sold by an online retailer are being recalled due to a potential hazard it could cause in children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that more than 4,000 cases of magnetic Boxine blocks sold at tonies.com are being recalled due to concerns they could be swallowed and cause additional complications.

“When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system,” the CPSC announced.

“This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.”

CPSC noted that the recall only includes tonies “Blocks Marine Life” with a UPC of “840147407689,” “Blocks Invention and Innovation” with a UPC of “840147407733,” and “Blocks Gentle Giant Dinos” with a UPC of “840147407580.”

No other products are included in the recall.

According to CPSC, each block is approximately five-centimeters wide and 1.5-centimeters thick.

They were sold in sets of four in blue, tan, and green with pictures on one side of various marine life, dinosaurs, and invention and innovation, and white text on the other side, describing the picture.

There has been one report of a magnet detaching from a product, though no injuries have been reported.

CPSC said that “consumers should stop using the recalled blocks with magnets immediately, take them away from children, and contact tonies for instructions on returning the recalled blocks for a full refund.”

