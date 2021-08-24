Look Who's Coming Back: Toys 'R' Us Will Be Making Comeback Inside Macy's Stores, Online

After closing its stores years ago, Toys "R" Us is set to make a comeback through a new partnership with Macy's.
Shoppers will once again have the chance to browse the shelves for Toys "R" Us toys at shop-in-shops set to begin rolling out at more than 400 Macy's stores in 2022, according to an announcement from Macy's on Thursday, Aug. 19.
The toys are also currently available on the Macy's website.
Shoppers can search for products based on age, kind of toy, character and brand, Macy's said.
“As a Toys 'R' Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.
