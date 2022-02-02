Jeff Zucker Resigns As CNN President Due To Revelation During Chris Cuomo Inquiry

CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker has resigned after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a staffer that was uncovered during the probe into former late-night host Chris Cuomo.

Zucker, age 56, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2 that he would be stepping away from the network, effective immediately, for allegedly having a relationship his Allison Gollust, one of his top aides and advisors for years, who is remaining at CNN.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker reportedly told employees.

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

The move came less than two months after Cuomo was fired for advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, about how to navigate his way through a sexual harassment scandal.

“I came to CNN on (Jan.) 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute," Zucker continued.

"I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead."

In a separate statement of her own, Gollust, who was a former communications director for former Gov. Cuomo said that “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years.

“Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time,” she said. “I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.”

Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, told employees in a memo that an interim leadership plan would be announced shortly.

“I have full confidence that (senior executives) Michael (Bass), Amy (Entails), and Ken (Jautz), as interim heads for News, will provide the leadership this organization needs during this time of transition," Kilar said, adding that employees will "hear more" from the three executives "in the coming days."

