North Rockland Daily Voice
JCPenney Offers Billions To Buy Rival Kohl's, Report Says

Joe Lombardi
Kohl's
Kohl's Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire rival Kohl’s, according to a new report.

Shopping-mall owners Simon Property and Brookfield Asset Management have offered around $8.6 billion for Kohl's stores, the New York Post reports.

Under the plan, JCPenney's parent company would maintain two separate brands and cut costs by $1 billion at Kohl’s over the next several years, the Post said, citing a source.

After filing for bankruptcy in the spring of 2020, JCPenney was acquired by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management.

Click here to read the complete New York Post report.

