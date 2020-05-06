JCPenney Announces 154 Stores Set To Close Through Summer

JCPenney has released a list of 154 stores nationwide that will close through the summer.

The closures, beginning on Friday, June 12, include New York and Connecticut.

Five closures are scheduled in New York (all upstate) and one in Connecticut (at the Torrington Commons in Torrington).

To view the complete list, click here.

More closures will be announced in the coming weeks, JCPenney said.

The company filed for bankruptcy on Friday, May 15 in the largest retail casualty of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Founded in 1902, JCPenny has about 800 stores in the United States. JCPenny will be left with about 600 stores after the planned 242 closures.

J.Crew and Neiman Marcus also announced bankruptcies last month.

