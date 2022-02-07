'It’s Our Time To Say Goodbye': Area Restaurant Closes After 25-Year Run

A Hudson Valley restaurant that became famous with a starring role in the HBO series "I Know This Much Is True," has closed its doors for good after 25 years.

The Dutchess County staple, located in Fishkill, was a popular place for locals for special events and everyday gatherings and was unofficially called by many as ''the office."

If you lived in Fishkill, Seasons was also the place to chow down on everything from wings to steaks and catch up on local gossip.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we announce that we are closing our wonderful restaurant, Seasons, as of Saturday, January 22," the owners Gamal and Deidre Kandeel.

Seasons was featured in the series featuring mega-star Mark Ruffalo in 2019/2020, making it a gathering place for star watchers to catch a glimpse of Hollywood in Fishkill.

But the HBO series wasn't the restaurant's only claim to fame, it was named after the song "Seasons," written by Deidre's parents in 1967.

“ 'All things have their seasons, all things have their time,' is so true," the family said.

"So, it’s our time to say goodbye, with grateful hearts, to all the people in our community that we have met and built relationships with. We cherish each and every one of you."

A sendoff party on Saturday, Jan. 22, was packed with patrons, employees past and present, and many others to say goodbye.

"It was so wonderful seeing everyone and feeling the love on Saturday night, Jan.22nd ( our last day.) Your kind and heartfelt words on FB and in person mean the world to us," the family said. "We are truly grateful for your love for us and SEASONS."

No word yet if another restaurant plans to take its place.

