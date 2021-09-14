iPhone 13 Unveiled: Here's What Apple Announced At Its Event, Including New iPad, Watch

Apple unveiled its next generation of products, including the new iPhone 13 and other must-have items for techies.

At a virtual event held virtually from California on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Apple CEO Tim Cook showcased four new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and new iPads, each with features that will prove to be an upgrade over the previous generation of products.

The new smartphones - the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max - will include basic upgrades such as better cameras, improved battery life, and faster processing on its devices with the “fastest CPU in any smartphone.”

According to Apple, the Pro models will now have massive storage options, as well as a new Portrait mode for shooting videos.

The iPhone Pro and Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. The devices will come in four colors: graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue, and will start being shipped to consumers on Friday, Sept. 24.

Officials said the less powerful iPhone models will have a dual-camera system, with batteries on the iPhone 13 lasting up to 2.5 times longer than the iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13 mini lasting at least an hour and a half longer on a single charge.

The mini will start at $600 for 128 GB of space, while the iPhone 13 will start at $799. The phones will come in pink, blue, black, white and red.

According to Apple, the new iPad models will feature a powerful chip that powers them to 20 percent faster performance than its predecessor, and during the presentation, it was said that the new iPad is three times faster than its rival Chromebook.

iPads will come with a 10.2-inch screen or 8.3-inch screen with an updated aesthetic.

Full-size iPads will set customers back $329 for 64 GB of storage, while the smaller iPad starts at $499. For schools ordering the full-size iPad, it will cost $299 each.

Pre-orders started on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and will begin shipping the following week.

The newest Apple Watch Series 7 includes a slimmer device with a wider screen. It has a 20 percent larger display than the Series 6 and can display 50 percent more text with a full keyboard that can be tapped or swiped.

Available this fall, the new Apple Watch will start at $399.

Complete details about the new Apple products can be found from the company here.

