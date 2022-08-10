In With The New: Hudson Valley Deli Owner Looks Ahead

A Northern Westchester deli has reopened under the leadership of a new owner who hopes to rebuild relationships between the location and the community.

Anthony "Tony" Scarduzio opened Scarduzio’s Deli Catering & Pizza in Ossining in July.

The deli is located at 97 Main St., the former location of Village Villarina’s Deli.

Scarduzio said business has been going well, but he has had to work to regain some of the customers who stopped going to Villarina’s due to the previous owner, Patrick Patierno.

Patierno was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday, Aug. 8, for sexually abusing one of his employees, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. He was convicted of sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment in May, the DA's Office said.

Scarduzio said for a period of time, members of the police department and the local schools wouldn’t come to his deli because they associated it with the previous business and owner.

He said he’s working to bring customers back as people come to understand that his new deli is not run by the previous owner.

“Slowly, they’re starting to come back,” he said.

On top of running the deli, Scarduzio also juggles work in construction and as a member of the Ossining Fire Department.

“It’s hard, but in the long run it’s going to be worth it,” he said. “I made an investment for my kids. So, hopefully, it pays off.”

He and his family are all Ossining residents.

Scarduzio's offers a selection of Italian dishes, including chicken parmesan, Italian Combos, homemade pizzas, and calzones, along with a menu full of specialty items.

They also offer catering services for all occasions.

Scarduzio said the most popular sandwiches on the deli’s menu are the Italian Combos and The Croton Point.

“I don’t know why, but [the Italian Combos] taste better than any other deli that I go to,” he laughed.

The deli is currently open Mondays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scarduzio said he hopes to eventually extend those hours.

