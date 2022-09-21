'I Acted Out My Compulsive Behaviors': Popular NY Meteorologist Speaks Out After Firing

A popular New York City meteorologist Erick Adame is speaking out after being fired for appearing on an adult webcam site.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Sept. 20, the 36-year-old Adame confirmed that he had been terminated by Spectrum NY1, where he had worked since 2007, after videos of him were leaked to the public.

“Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult webcam website,” Adame said.

“On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100% consensual on both of our parts.”

Adame added that he was not paid for his appearances and it was “absurd of me to think I could keep this private.”

He went on to apologize to Spectrum, his co-workers, viewers, and family for “any embarrassment or humiliation.”

Adame said he was seeking professional help to make appropriate decisions that don’t affect those he cares about, and his career, moving forward.

“But let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive,” he said. “Those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

Adame is still holding out hope that the scandal won’t prevent him from returning to the TV airwaves.

He ended his post by addressing news directors, and potential future bosses, across the country who may be on the fence about hiring him.

“Please judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for, and not the couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our ‘click-bait’ culture,” he said.

A spokesperson for Adame told Deadline it’s unlikely Adame will be asked back to NY1, though he has already received at least one job offer from another station, which he declined.

Adame has filed a legal petition in New York Supreme Court against webcam parent company Unit 4 Media Ltd., hoping to identify the person who leaked the material to his employer and mother.

