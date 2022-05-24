Hyundai Recalls 239,000 Cars Due To Exploding Seat Belt Parts

Nearly a quarter million vehicles are being subject to a recall due to potentially exploding seat belt parts that could pose a risk to drivers and passengers.

Hyundai announced that it will be recalling approximately 239,000 vehicles due to seat belt pretensioners that potentially could pose an explosion risk following complaints of at least three injuries - including two in the US - according to officials.

The latest recall expands on previous recalls and includes 2019 through 2022 Accents (61,000 vehicles), 2021 through 2023 Elantra models (166,000 vehicles), and 2021 through 2022 Elantra hybrid electric vehicles (12,000 vehicles).

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHSTA), owners will be able to take their recalled vehicles to dealerships where the seat belt pretensioners will be fit with a cap at no cost to the consumer.

Anyone impacted by the recall is expected to be notified by Hyundai by mid-July. Owners can also contact Hyundai by calling 855-371-9460.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.