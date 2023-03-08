Hudson Valley's Own Martha Stewart Teams Up With Skechers For First Footwear Collaboration

If you're looking for a new comfortable pair of shoes, Martha Stewart and Sketchers have you covered.

The shoes are part of an all-new footwear collection that stemmed from a collaboration between Stewart and Sketchers called "A Day in the Life of Martha," which was announced on Wednesday, March 8, a day also notable for being International Women's Day.

The new collection, partially designed by Stewart, puts the celebrity's personalization and stamp of approval on an assortment of comfortable slip-ins, slides, and sandals that will be sold by Sketchers in Spring 2023.

The shoes are meant to help women live "comfortably and beautifully every day," Sketchers said in its announcement of the collection.

"I’ve loved personalizing my first collection with Skechers. It’s full of fantastic comfort features, carefully crafted designs, and casual elegance for working, staying active, and entertaining," Stewart said of the new shoes.

She added, "This collection is a wonderful way for women to enjoy the shoes that help me feel and do my best, every day of the year."

First teaming up with the company in 2022, Stewart has also helped out with marketing campaigns for the company's Arch Fit shoes as well.

"Millions of Martha’s fans adore and purchase her collections—and pairing her iconic designs with our demanded comfort technologies is an offering that we know women will want to wear,” said Sketchers president Michael Greenberg of the collaboration.

A resident of Northern Westchester, Stewart, age 81, currently calls the Bedford hamlet of Katonah home.

