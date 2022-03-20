Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Business

Hudson Valley Town Clears Way For Massive Marijuana Production Facility

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley town has approved the creation of a marijuana production facility, according to a report from the Times Union.
A Hudson Valley town has approved the creation of a marijuana production facility, according to a report from the Times Union. Photo Credit: Pixabay/DavidCardinez

A Hudson Valley town has approved the creation of a marijuana production facility, according to a report from the Albany Times Union.

The news outlet reported that the Planning Board of the Town of Wawarsing in Ulster County gave approval to Cresco Labs to create the 380,000 square-foot facility during a meeting on Tuesday, March 15.

The facility will be used to cultivate and distribute marijuana.

The company expects that the new facility will create as many as 679 new jobs, the Times Union reported. 

Read the full Times Union report here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.