Hudson Valley Town Clears Way For Massive Marijuana Production Facility

A Hudson Valley town has approved the creation of a marijuana production facility, according to a report from the Albany Times Union.

The news outlet reported that the Planning Board of the Town of Wawarsing in Ulster County gave approval to Cresco Labs to create the 380,000 square-foot facility during a meeting on Tuesday, March 15.

The facility will be used to cultivate and distribute marijuana.

The company expects that the new facility will create as many as 679 new jobs, the Times Union reported.

