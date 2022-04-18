Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes After Decades In Business

Nicole Valinote
Chef Antonio Ristorante, located at 551 Halstead Ave. in Mamaroneck
Chef Antonio Ristorante, located at 551 Halstead Ave. in Mamaroneck Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Westchester County restaurant has closed after decades in business.

The owners of Chef Antonio Ristorante, an Italian restaurant located in Mamaroneck, announced the closure on Sunday, April 3.

"To our loyal customers, family, and friends: It comes with a heavy heart that we announce that Chef Antonio’s has closed its doors after 38 years," owners Mario and Emilia said in a Facebook post. "We are so grateful for the love and support of our patrons through the years."

The restaurant was located at 551 Halstead Ave. in Mamaroneck.

"This is bittersweet as we say goodbye to a business we have poured our hearts and souls into," the owners said. "We hope that you will stay in touch. We are looking forward to the next chapter."

