Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes After 14 Years In Business

Nicole Valinote
BLT Steak in White Plains
BLT Steak in White Plains Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester County steakhouse has closed its doors after 14 years in business.

BLT Steak in White Plains permanently closed on Sunday, Dec. 26, after the eatery's lease was terminated.

The restaurant was located at 221 Main St. in White Plains.

"Unfortunately, our lease has been terminated, despite $4 million in payments to our landlord and 500,000 meals served throughout the past decade and a half," the owners said in the announcement. "It is with great sadness that we forever close our doors."

The owners also operate locations in New York City, Florida, North Carolina, and internationally.

