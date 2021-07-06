Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Police Searching For 'Armed, Dangerous' Area Man
Business

Hudson Valley HS Grad Replaces Jeff Bezos As Head Of Amazon

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Andy Jassy
Andy Jassy Photo Credit: Wikipedia/JD Lasica

A native New Yorker from the region has replaced Jeff Bezos as the CEO of Amazon.

Hudson Valley native Andy Jassy, who grew up in Westchester County, has worked at Amazon since 1997, and he previously served as the company's CEO of web services, according to Business Insider. 

Earlier this year, Jeff Bezos announced he would be stepping down as CEO on Monday, July 5.

Jassy grew up in Scarsdale and was a student at Scarsdale High School. The 53-year-old has been one of the highest-paid executives at Amazon, Business Insider reports. CNBC previously reported that Jassy native made more than $35 million in 2016 alone. 

Bezos has said Jassy will be an "outstanding leader." Bezos will transition to be the company's executive chairman. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.