Hudson Valley Eatery Closes After 25 Years In Business

A Hudson Valley eatery has permanently closed its doors after 25 years in business.

The owner of the Foundry Cafe, located in Putnam County, made the announcement on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The eatery was located at 55 Main St. in Cold Spring in the town of Philipstown.

The Foundry Cafe was known for its breakfast dishes, including omelets and French toast, along with desserts, including its cheesecake.

Owner Jeff Consaga told the Highlands Current that he made the decision to retire at the age of 67.

The comment section on the business' Facebook post announcing the closure was filled with former customers wishing Consaga well during his retirement and many saying they'll miss dining at the longtime restaurant.

