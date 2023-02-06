Hudson Valley Eatery Announces Closure

A Northern Westchester restaurant known for its coffee, breakfast, and sandwiches is set to close after less than a year in business.

Daniel's On June, which opened in May 2022 and is located in North Salem at 60 June Rd., has announced that it will be closing on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The eatery is owned by Daniel Pereira, who also owns The Market at Union Hall, located just down the street in North Salem at 2 Keeler Ln.

In a social media post, Pereira said that those who frequent Daniel's On June would still be able to visit this other location.

The soon-to-be-closing restaurant serves as a combination of sorts between a coffee shop and a lunch spot. It serves popular breakfast items such as espresso drinks, egg and cheese sandwiches, bagels, and avocado toast.

Additionally, the eatery serves lunch items such as pizza, burgers, chicken parmesan sandwiches, and grilled cheeses.

Although Pereira's newer venture may be closing, lovers of coffee, fresh-baked pastries, and healthy groceries will still be able to get their fix at The Market at Union Hall, which is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.