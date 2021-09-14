Contact Us
Hudson Valley Diner Closes After More Than Two Decades In Business

Walden Diner closed its doors on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Walden Diner closed its doors on Sunday, Sept. 12. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

After serving customers for more than two decades, a Hudson Valley diner has closed its doors.

Orange County staple Walden Diner closed on Sunday, Sept. 12. 

The owners announced that they had made the decision to retire after running the business for 22 years. 

"We have many great memories here at the diner," the owners announced. "Memories that we'll treasure forever. And we're so grateful for being able to serve you, our friends and family, and create those wonderful memories. We will miss each and every one of you."

The diner was located at 23 Orange Ave. in Walden.

