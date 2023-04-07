Honda Recalls 564K Vehicles Due To Rust Risk Concern

Hundreds of thousands of Honda SUVs are being recalled due to concerns that road salt could cause the frame of the vehicle to rust and unintentionally detach parts of the rear suspension.

Officials announced this week that Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 CR-V models that were produced between 2007 and 2011 that were sold in states where salt and other de-icing chemicals are used to clear roads during winter storms.

According to Honda, “in salt-belt states where de-icing agents are used to maintain the roadway, the de-icing agents, along with mud and water, could enter the rear frame through drainage/positioning holes when the vehicle is driven through flooded areas or puddles at high speeds.”

Over time, the company said hat the accumulated de-icing agents, mud, and water could cause corrosion to the frame of the CR-Vs, potentially causing the rear trailing arm to fall off, which would increase the risk of a crash.

Vehicles sold in these states are subject to the recall:

Connecticut;

Delaware;

Illinois;

Indiana;

Iowa;

Kentucky;

Maine;

Maryland;

Massachusetts;

Michigan;

Minnesota;

Missouri;

New Hampshire;

New Jersey;

New York;

Ohio;

Pennsylvania;

Rhode Island;

Vermont;

Virginia;

West Virginia;

Wisconsin;

Washington, DC.

Dealers will inspect the SUVs and install a support brace or repair the frame, if required. If the vehicle is beyond repair, some owners may have their CR-Vs purchased by the seller.

As of Friday, April 7, Honda says that parts are currently not available, though when replacement parts are, registered owners of the impacted vehicles included in the recall will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicles to an authorized Honda dealer.

