Here's Why Netflix Bills Are Getting Higher For NYers

Netflix subscribers in New York can expect to see an increase in their upcoming bills.

The video streaming giant won’t be raising its monthly fee for all users, but it will begin adding in state and local sales tax for New Yorkers for the first time beginning this month when monthly bills are applied on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The change comes as Netflix prepares to add games to their package, so while streaming services are exempt from those taxes, games are not, prompting the price hike.

Netflix’s standard subscription plan costs $13.99 monthly. The state sales tax is 4 percent, and most counties charge an additional 4 percent.

The 8 percent increase would add $1.12 to most New Yorkers’ Netflix bills, bringing the total to $15.11 for the standard monthly plan.

“We hope you’re enjoying everything Netflix has to offer. Starting on Dec. 15, 2021, your local sales tax will be applied starting on your next monthly bill,” the company wrote in an email to its New York customers.

“Tax rates can vary by country, state, territory, and city, and are based on the applicable rate at the time of your Netflix charge. These amounts can change over time with local tax requirements.”

