Here's When Wegmans' Hudson Valley Market Will Open

It won't be long now.

Wegmans is beginning the process of hiring and training new staff to fill its food market slated to open in Westchester next year.

Site work for the Wegmans in Harrison is nearing completion, paving the way for contractors to begin construction at the site in advance of an official opening at a date to be announced in the spring of 2020. The chain is now seeking 220 full-time employees to staff the 121,000-square-foot grocery store.

The store is looking for candidates to fill customer service and entry-level management positions, as well as culinary positions such as line cooks and chefs. In total, the Harrison market is expected to employ more than 500 people, most of whom are expected to be hired locally.

Hiring for part-time positions will begin later this year. Those interested in applying for jobs at Wegmans can do so here.

Last year, Wegmans was named as the top place to work in retail, according to Great Place to Work and Fortune, which takes anonymous surveys of nearly 650,000 employees in the retail industry to determine which are the best employers.

It was the third consecutive year Wegmans took home the top honor.

“Thank goodness for our employees. They make Wegmans a happy place to work and shop” Wegmans CEO Colleen Wegman said. “Their work is both meaningful and fun, and that’s an unbeatable combination.”

When it opens, the new Wegmans will offer a variety of restaurant-prepared foods, including The Burger Bar, fresh salads, sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

“We bring new employees on board to begin training quickly after they’re hired,” Store Manager Matthew Dailor, who began working at Wegmans 25 years ago as a part-time parking lot attendant, stated. “Our commitment to in-depth training is the main reason we begin the hiring process so early. These jobs provide competitive pay with industry-leading benefits, flexible scheduling, and most importantly, a great place to work.”

