North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Here's Breakdown By County On How Much Gas Prices Have Increased In NY Since Last Week

Zak Failla
The ongoing conflict overseas between Ukraine and Russia has forced gas prices in New York to dramatically spike to previously unseen highs.

As of Monday, March 7, the average price of gas is up to $4.26 per gallon in New York, according to AAA, ahead of the national average, which has risen to $4.07 as crude oil prices continue to soar during the Russian invasion.

In New York, the average price per gallon is up six cents in the past 24 hours, and 46 cents in the past week.

The state average has not been this high since May 2012, according to AAA. The national average is also the highest it has been since July 2008 after rising 46 cents in the past seven days.

A breakdown of average gas prices on March 7 in downstate New York, by county:

  • Rockland: $4.42;
  • Westchester: $4.40;
  • Putnam: $4.38;
  • Dutchess: $4.34;
  • Suffolk: $4.28;
  • Orange: $4.28;
  • Nassau: $4.25;
  • Ulster: $4.20;
  • Sullivan: $4.15;

Officials noted that the lowest prices in the nation are in Missouri ($3.63 per gallon) and Oklahoma ($3.65), while the highest are in California ($5.34) and Hawaii ($4.70).

“As long as crude prices continue to surge, drivers can expect the current trend of higher pump prices to continue” AAA Northeast spokeswoman Fran Mayko said.

“At this point, the most effective actions drivers can take to pinch their gas pennies are to reduce their speeds, inflate their tires and keep their vehicles properly maintained.”

