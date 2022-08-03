Here's Breakdown By County On How Much Gas Prices Have Increased In NY Last 24 Hours

Gas prices in New York continue to soar to previously unheard of highs as President Joe Biden announced that he will be banning Russian energy imports amid the European crisis.

In the past 24 hours, the average price of gas rose 11 cents, up to $4.37 per gallon in New York, according to AAA, after spiking at $4.26 the previous day.

According to AAA, a week ago, the average was $3.81 (up 45 cents), a month ago it was at $3.61 (up 65 cents), and one year ago an average gallon cost motorists $2.83 (up $1.53).

Nationally, the average price per gallon is up to $4.17, up from $4.06 the previous day and $3.62 a week ago.

A breakdown of average gas prices on March 7 in downstate New York, by county:

Rockland: $4.48 (up six cents in the past 24 hours);

Westchester: $4.47 (up seven cents);

Putnam: $4.48 (up 10 cents);

Dutchess: $4.46 (up 12 cents);

Suffolk: $4.36 (up eight cents)

Orange: $4.35 (up seven cents);

Nassau: $4.34 (up nine cents);

Ulster: $4.34 (unp 14 cents);

Sullivan: $4.25 (up 10 cents).

Officials noted that the lowest prices in the nation are in Oklahoma ($3.72 per gallon) and Oklahoma ($3.73), while the highest are in California ($5.44) and Hawaii ($4.72).

“As long as crude prices continue to surge, drivers can expect the current trend of higher pump prices to continue” AAA Northeast spokeswoman Fran Mayko said.

“At this point, the most effective actions drivers can take to pinch their gas pennies are to reduce their speeds, inflate their tires and keep their vehicles properly maintained.”

