'Hard To Say Goodbye': Restaurant Closes After 71-Year Run In Area

A beloved Italian restaurant in the Hudson Valley is closing after 71 years in business.

In Orange County, the owners of Tony Boffa’s Restaurant, located in Middletown, announced that they are retiring and the eatery’s last day in business will be Sunday, Aug. 21.

“We were hoping that someone would take over the family business and continue operating under Tony Boffa’s, but unfortunately that will not happen,” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The owners went on to say that the restaurant has been their pride and joy and that none of their success would have been possible without their loyal patrons.

“Every day, every weekend, and every holiday we gave it our all to give you the best Italian food and service possible,” they wrote.

Harry Truman was in the White House when founders Antonio and Antoinette Boffa opened a small Italian restaurant on the corner of Railroad Avenue and East Main Street in 1951. It’s been family owned and operated ever since, with their children and grandchildren later taking the reins.

A peek at the restaurant’s Yelp page points to several favorite dishes among customers, including the meatballs, chicken marsala, lasagna, and the shrimp and lobster scampi.

The Tony Boffa’s website proudly displays several first-place ribbons for the Times Herald Readers’ Choice Awards for best Italian restaurant.

News of the eatery’s closing garnered hundreds of comments and nearly one thousand shares on Facebook.

“So so sad to hear of your restaurant closing," Bob Soudant wrote. "I wish your family all the best in your retirement years ahead. Thank you for being there for the community and giving everyone memorable times spent together.”

“Restaurant played a big role in the memories from my childhood and my family,” Michael Kamrass wrote. “The restaurant was such a big part of Middletown that it is a huge loss for it to go away.”

“Thank you so much for all the wonderful years and delicious food,” Kiri West, of Liberty, wrote. “I have so many memories here. I’ll look back on all the times I’ve spent here fondly.”

Tony Boffa’s invited the community to come “celebrate and reminisce” during their final weeks in business.

“This is all we know and is going to be extremely hard to say goodbye,” they said. “Thank you so much again for all your support and being so dedicated to the restaurant. We look forward to seeing you over the next month!”

Tony Boffa’s Restaurant is located at 75 Railroad Avenue in Middletown.

