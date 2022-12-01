Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NY Nursing Home Employee Sexually Assaulted Resident, Boss Covered Up Crime, DA Says
Business

Hand-Crafted Chocolate Truffle Business To Open First-Ever Storefront In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Chocolate truffles made by Cocoa Tree Chocolates Chocolate truffles made by Cocoa Tree Chocolates
Chocolate truffles made by Cocoa Tree Chocolates Photo Credit: C2 Photography in Aspen, Colorado
Chocolate truffles made by Cocoa Tree Chocolates Chocolate truffles made by Cocoa Tree Chocolates
Chocolate truffles made by Cocoa Tree Chocolates Photo Credit: C2 Photography in Aspen, Colorado
Chocolate truffles made by Cocoa Tree Chocolates Chocolate truffles made by Cocoa Tree Chocolates
Chocolate truffles made by Cocoa Tree Chocolates Photo Credit: C2 Photography in Aspen, Colorado

The owner of a business that offers hand-crafted chocolate truffles is set to open her first-ever brick-and-mortar store in Westchester County.

Cocoa Tree Chocolates in Dobbs Ferry will hold the grand opening of its store at 25 Cedar St. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Abigail Mandel began her online business in 2019, working out of a commercial kitchen in Colorado.

When she moved to Dobbs Ferry in the summer of 2021, she knew she wanted to open her first storefront at some point.

Mandel said the business offers truffles that are handpainted with different cocoa butter colors on the outside and filled with layers of various ganaches, jams, jellies, and caramels.

"I spend a lot of time focusing on the flavors and how the different flavors go together and trying to get it all to be really, really balanced," she said.

All of the chocolates are made with fresh cream and fresh butter, so they have a shorter shelf life than they would if they weren't made fresh, she said.

Mandel said the most popular flavor has been the "A Light in the Dark" truffle, which is made with brown butter-brown sugar caramel and Venezuelan dark chocolate ganache.

"[Customers] should expect some really delicious chocolate and creative flavors that they've never had before," she said. 

The store does not have seating and is designed to be a workshop where customers can come see how Mandel makes the chocolates and what she's working on in a bright, open space, she added. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.