Guida's Dairy Says Diluted Sanitizer Made Its Way Into Small Batch Of Milk Cartons

An investigation has been launched in Connecticut after an incident involving contaminated milk cartons that contained diluted sanitizer.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture Bureau of Regulatory Services announced that it is investigating an incident involving Hartford County-based Guida’s Dary in New Britain regarding 1 percent low-fat half-pint milk cartons that could be a health hazard.

Officials said that the cartons subject to the alert have a sell-by date of “APR 11” and contain diluted sanitizer, though the preliminary investigation is limited.

“Out of an abundance of caution Guida’s Dairy is asking all institutional customers possessing 1 (percent) low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell-by date of APR 11 to dispose of the product,” officials announced. "This guidance only applies to institutional customers.”

According to the Department of Agriculture, the actual issue has been contained to milk within a specific time range of 4:30 and 7:30 on the code stamped onto the cartons.

The milk was distributed in the region and New Jersey, where multiple students at an area school were hospitalized after consuming the contaminated milk as a precaution.

“Nothing is more important than the well-being and health of those we serve,” Guida’s Dairy said in a statement. "Once we were made aware of this issue, we took immediate action and tested the impacted product to verify there is no food safety risk associated with this product.

“The quality of our products is deeply important to the Guida’s Dairy team. We are working with all appropriate regulatory agencies to make them aware of this issue and taking the necessary corrective actions.”

