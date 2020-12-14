Google Comes Back Online After Massive Worldwide Outage After Gmail, YouTube

2020 strikes again.

Google temporarily went down for approximately an hour early in the morning on Monday, Dec. 14, impacting its many services, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Maps, and YouTube.

The outages were reported on social media shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday, with most of Google’s services - including Google Classroom, which prevented some students around the world from remote learning temporarily - back shortly after 8 a.m., though it remained down longer for some.

The outage impacted both mobile and desktop devices. It was reportedly caused by an authentication system issue.

The company's workspace status dashboard flashed red across the board of each of its services, indicating an outage on Monday morning. Later, they returned to green, which represents that they're operating regularly.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” Google said in a statement. "Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

