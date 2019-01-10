Golden Corral In Area Suddenly Shuts Down

A Golden Corral restaurant in the area has unexpectedly and suddenly shuttered its doors in Orange County.

The Golden Corral on Route 211 in Middletown has announced it will be temporarily closed, and reopening soon, according to its website.

A printed sign has also been posted on the front door of the restaurant that reads “To our valued guests Golden Corral Middletown will be temporarily closed.”

No reason for the temporary closure has been offered. Inquiries to the restaurant went unanswered on Friday afternoon.

