Golden Corral In Area Suddenly Shuts Down

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Golden Corral on Route 211 in Middletown.
Golden Corral on Route 211 in Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Golden Corral restaurant in the area has unexpectedly and suddenly shuttered its doors in Orange County.

The Golden Corral on Route 211 in Middletown has announced it will be temporarily closed, and reopening soon, according to its website.

A printed sign has also been posted on the front door of the restaurant that reads “To our valued guests Golden Corral Middletown will be temporarily closed.”

No reason for the temporary closure has been offered. Inquiries to the restaurant went unanswered on Friday afternoon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

