Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers.

The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.

All recalled vehicles have a 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine, according to the motor company.

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), fluid can leak from the brake master cylinder, which can increase brake pedal travel, requiring greater effort and longer stopping distances.

This represents Ford’s third recall for the same issue that previously included F-150s from 2016 through 2020. It also comes on the heels of GM recalling SUVs due to dangerous headlights.

Ford said that there have been reports of four low-speed crashes, though no injuries were reported.

