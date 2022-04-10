FDA Investigating Claims That People Are Getting Sick From Popular Cereal

The United States Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports from consumers who say they got sick after eating Lucky Charms.

The website IWasPoisoned.com reported that food poisoning reports stemming from the popular General Mills cereal brand began trending on its website beginning in late 2021, and it has received hundreds of reports of people saying they fell sick after eating the product.

Many of the reports include symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

FDA officials told Consumer Reports that the agency is aware of and "looking into" the matter and may initiate inspections of facilities and collect samples of the products, and officials might also contact those who reported that they got sick.

A General Mills spokesperson told Consumer Reports that the company conducted an internal investigation, but that General Mills has not found evidence that the reports of illness are related to its products.

