Family-Owned Orange County Restaurant Announces Closure

A popular Hudson Valley taco restaurant known for its family-friendly environment and yummy brisket tacos has announced it will close for good.

Tactikal Tacos located in Orange County on Jersey Avenue in Port Jervis made the announcement on Friday, March 10 they would not reopen in the Spring due to family matters.

"As all of you know, our small business is family owned and operated," the business wrote on Facebook. "Family is extremely important to us and our customers have become our extended family as well. It is with sad and heavy hearts that we must announce that we will not be re-opening this spring at our current location on Jersey Avenue in Port Jervis."

Customers responded with support, but more than 50 posted how much they will miss the friendly spot.

Terry Matthews wrote: "So sorry we will definitely miss you and the great food!"

One poster even asked what kind of beef and seasoning they used.

On Yelp, the restaurant is cited several times for its fresh veggies and meats and the tasty tacos especially the "spicy" ones, and the five for $15 taco deals.

The owners said the reason for the closing was settling family estate matters out of the country that would require long absences.

"We hope that our food created a warm and special place in your hearts for Tactikal Tacos," they wrote. "We appreciate all the support we've gotten from our community and those passing through. Perhaps this won't be a final farewell from us but it is an 'Hasta La Vista' for the time being."

