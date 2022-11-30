Family-Owned Area Eatery Closing After 37 Years In Business

A popular family-owned Hudson Valley eatery is closing its doors after 37 years in business, but it won't be going far.

Yesterdays Fine Food & Spirits in Orange County announced it is closing its business on Main Street in Warwick but will be open at a new, nearby location on Elm Street.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook, saying it is leaving the Main Street location with a "heavy heart," and the last day they will be open is on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Known for its Shepard's Pie, French onion soup, burgers, and hot roast beef sandwiches to name just a few, the restaurant has been at the Main Street location since 1984 after one of the owners was visiting Warwick and came up with the "crazy" idea that the town needed a cozy restaurant and bar for the locals to hang out at.

Owners John and Peggy Christison are closing the Main Street location because the lease is up and they are purchasing the Elm Street location, said John.

The Elm Street locale will open in the spring or summer, depending on the construction and the weather.

"We've been here 37 years and people keep coming back so we must be doing something right," John said.

