North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Business

Dunkin' To Test Salads, Updated Lunch Menu At Some Locations

Kristin Palpini
Current Dunkin' branding
Photo Credit: Dunkin'

A new menu for Dunkin’ may include items like Greek salads and burrito bowls as the 70-year-old quick coffee chain seeks to rebrand and update its offerings.

Dunkin’ will be testing out new lunchtime foods at six locations, according to Food & Wine.

The trial is part of Dunkin’s shift from a coffee and donuts shop to more of a cafe. The foods being tested are noticeably more contemporary than the current menu of mostly coffee drinks, donuts, bagels, and breakfast sandwiches.

In addition to salads and burrito bowls, new menu items being piloted are pesto pasta, Greek yogurt, and chia pudding.

The updated menu was made possible through a partnership between Dunkin’ and Chicago-based Farmer’s Fridge. The lunch items would be shipped to Dunkin' prepackaged for consumers.

New foods are being tested in six locations - three in Chicago and three in New Jersey.

Dunkin’ has been working on a healthier image for several years. The chain dropped “Donuts” from its name about two years ago.

